REPORT: 40% of Australians have not exercised in over a year

Photo: Matt Cardy/ Getty.

Australia is one of the fattest nations in the developed world.

According to the World Health Organisation’s Global Status Report, Australia along with the US, the UK and Canada have more than 25% prevalence of obesity in men aged 18 years and over.

And here’s why: two in five Australians aged over 15 have not participated in any sport or physical recreation even once in the last 12 months.

According to a new report by The Australian Bureau of Statistics, almost half of the population has done no purposeful physical exertion for over a year.

Since 1980, Australasia has experienced the biggest rise in adult obesity in the world, rising from 16% to 29% and in Australia alone, an estimated 11 million adults are now overweight and 5.2 million of those are obese, according to Lancet.

As a result obesity has become the single biggest threat to public health in Australia.

According to Modi, now only do “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians have the fourth highest rate of Type 2 diabetes in the world, but cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease account for approximately a quarter of the burden of disease in Australia.

“These three diseases often occur together and share risk factors, such as physical inactivity, overweight and obesity and high blood pressure.”

In 2009, there were 1,043 deaths for which obesity was either the underlying cause, or an associated cause of death.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has put the issue into pictures.

Infographic: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.