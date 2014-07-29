2 US Marshals And 1 NYPD Officer Shot In New York City, Suspect Dead

Two U.S. marshals and one New York Police Department detective were shot Monday afternoon in the West Village of Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News.

“There has been an incident at West 4th street and 6th avenue,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an unrelated press conference shortly after the shooting. “The basic outline: Two U.S. marshals and a member of the NYPD shot while trying to apprehend the subject.”

De Blasio said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A suspect, reportedly a sex offender, was also shot, and he is now “deceased,” the NYPD commissioner said at a press conference.

“The suspect who they were seeking to engage, I understand, is deceased and a firearm has been recovered,” NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said. “Minimum details at this time … The officers are all in treatment at this moment at this moment. There’s a very active crime scene investigation.”

The NYPD detective was a member of the police department U.S. marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to CBS New York.

Neither the NYPD nor a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals could confirm the incident to Business Insider. The NYPD said it’s an “ongoing incident.”

NBC New York has a live feed of the scene.

