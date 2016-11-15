The NHS's 1.2 million employees are trapped in a 'reply-all' email hell

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images A reply-all email thread is like a very loud, very annoying megaphone. Do not shout into it.

The NHS’s 1.2 million employees are currently trapped in a “reply-all” email hell.

A “test” email was accidentally sent to everyone who works at the UK health service — prompting a series of reply-all responses from annoyed recipients going out to all 1-million-plus employees of the organisations.

An NHS employee told Business Insider that there have been at least 120 replies so far — meaning that more than 140 million needless emails have been sent across the NHS’s network today. As a result, they said, its email systems are running “very slow today.”

The NHS Pensions department is currently warning people on Twitter that “if contacting us by email please be aware that there may be delays in responding due to an issue currently affecting all NHS mail.”

You know those email chains that get sent to the wrong people. I am pretty sure one of those is happening for the WHOLE NHS right now.

Well this will be a fun day, someone’s accidentally sent an email to THE WHOLE NHS and well done to everyone who’s ‘replying all’ to it… ????

OMG. So the whole NHS has been added to a email list by mistake Currently 54 replies from people asking to be removed. Today will hurt.

Here’s a reminder of what to do if you’re caught up in a reply-all email chain: Nothing.

Do not reply asking people to stop emailing. Do not ask what’s going on. Do not ask to be removed from the mailing list. Do nothing.

Anything else is counter-productive — so just sit back, ignore it, and trust everyone else to do the same. Good luck.

