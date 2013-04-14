Replay Shows Exactly Why Tiger Woods Was Assessed A 2-Stroke Penalty

Tiger Woods was assessed a 2-stroke penalty prior to the third round of The Masters for violating a rule on the 15th hole of the second round.



After hitting a ball in the water, the rule gave Woods the option of using the designated drop area, a point as close to where the ball first crossed the margin of the water, or a spot “as nearly as possible” from where he played his previous spot.

Woods chose the third option, but admittedly moved back from that spot because he was worried about hitting the flagstick again (see images and GIF below).

Initially there was concern that Woods would be disqualified from the event for signing an incorrect scorecard. However, a new rule added in 2012 allows officials to assess a 2-stroke penalty if the player unwittingly signs an incorrect scorecard. In this case, Woods was unaware that he had violated the rule, so he will remain in the tournament.

In the end, the flagstick cost Woods four strokes as it appeared that he was heading for a birdie on his favourite hole. Instead he was ultimately given a triple-bogey and he is now five strokes behind the leaders.

Here you can see Tiger’s original shot on the left and the shot following the drop on the right. The spot of his first shot is clearly visible off to the right and ahead of Tiger as marked by the divot he left behind (via ESPN)…

And here you can see the divots from both shots…

This morning, ESPN went back to the two spots and placed golf balls on top of both divots to give us perspective…

Finally, here is a GIF of the shot…

