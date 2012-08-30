Watch This Video From The Patriots-Giants Game If You Think The NFL Using Replacement Refs Isn't A Big Deal

The NFL is locking out the referees union, so it has had to use replacement refs throughout the preseason, and will officially use them in Week 1.



It’s probably unfair to declare replacement refs an unmitigated disaster so far. But the games have definitely been a lot slower and we’ve seen some awful gaffes here and there.

Last night, replacement ref Don King provided such a gaffe.

In our opinion, King’s general confusion isn’t as big a deal as the fact that it takes two whole minutes to sort the mess out. Over the course of four quarters, all those stoppages will add up and make games feel just horribly long:



