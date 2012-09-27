The Ref Who Called The Seahawks Touchdown Wasn't Even Ready To Be A Division I College Ref

Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Lance Easley was the side judge during the Packers-Seahawks game Monday night. Easley is the guy who said the ball was in Golden Tate’s possession in the endzone at the very end of the game leading to a Seahawks win.According to USA Today though, Easley wasn’t even qualified to be a Division I college referee as of this summer.



Karl Richins who runs an academy for football officials in Salt Lake City, Utah told USA Today he and his staff determined Easley was not ready to ref the upper levels of football yet.

Richins told USA Today:

“I got to know Lance at a June academy I worked at in Reno and when he came to my academy in July. He’s a very polite, good Christian gentleman, a good father to his son, Daniel, who was at my academy as well. But was Lance ready to work at the NFL level? Absolutely not.“

In fact, Richins never intends to train refs for the NFL, his academy trains refs to work at the Division I level in college.

Easley went from being deemed unfit to ref at the Division I level and only ever reffing for high school, junior college, and Division III, to making huge calls in NFL games in just a couple months.

