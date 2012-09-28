The Replacement Ref In Charge Of The Seahawks-Packers Game Says He Made The Right Call

Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The replacement ref who called the controversial touchdown at the end of the Seahawks-Packers game is standing by his decision.The official, Lance Easley, spoke to TMZ today and said, ” It was the correct call … I didn’t do anything wrong.”



He added, “Put any other official who knows the rules and they would make the same call.”

Easley ruled that Seahawks WR Golden Tate scored a touchdown on a simultaneous catch. A bunch of people, including us, argued that it should have been an interception because Packers DB M.D. Jennings controlled the catch before Tate.

But Easley stood by his call, and explained, “You have to not only have the ball but have either two feet or a body part on the ground, and that never happened.”

In our eyes, it looked like Jennings had the ball and his entire back on the ground before Tate got two hands on it. But the NFL and Easley disagree.

