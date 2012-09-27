The NFL's Most Infamous Replacement Ref Works At Bank Of America

Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Lance Easley, the replacement referee for Monday night’s Seattle Seahawks/Green Bay Packers game, works as a full-time banker, American Banker reports. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s a vice president for small business banking for Bank of America in Santa Maria, Calif. He also worked as a business banking specialist at Wells Fargo.



In case you missed it, Easley was the one who said the ball was in Golden Tate’s possession in the endzone during the final play of the game resulting in a Seahawks touchdown and subsequent win.

