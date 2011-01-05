This Two-Page Healthcare Bill Will Give Democrats Nightmares For The Next Week

Here it is!



It’s the the two-page bill that the GOP will introduce next week to repeal Obamacare, with the hope of forcing vulnerable Democrats to make one of the most uncomfortable votes of their political careers — voting a second time for a bill that the voters hate.

It’s artfully titled: Repealing The Job-Killing Health Care Law Act. The vote is scheduled for January 12.

ObamaCare Repeal



