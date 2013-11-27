MillerCoors Is Capitalising On A 'Holiday' You've Never Heard Of [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

MillerCoors is planning a “Repeal Day” promotion for its new Batch 19 brand on Dec. 5, the day in 1933 that Prohibition was repealed. The campaign will include in-store representatives dressed as flappers and taste testings to remind people that Batch 19 is made from a pre-Prohibition recipe found in the 90s at a Coors brewery.

Mobile rewards marketer Kiip introduced a self-serve advertising platform.

Digiday looks at the problems Wikipedia has had with paid communications firms writing biased entries on behalf of brands.

McCann Worldgroup’s Fred Schuster has left the agency after most recently serving as head of its global creative unit Craft, AgencySpy reports.

Johannes Leonardo named Mike Duda its CEO. Duda was most recently co-founder and managing partner of Consigliere Brand Capital, a marketing consulting and investment firm he founded with NBA star Steve Nash.

Toyota is using Instagram videos in its Facebook ads.

Ad Age takes a look at how brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Levi’s have advertised on Instagram since the initial Michael Kors ad.

Search marketers Jon Kagan and Brian Hemhauser have left DigitasLBI. Kagan, who was associate director of search marketing, has joined Results Digital and Hemhauser, who was manager/search marketing, has joined MediaCom.

Mattel appointed Lowe & Partners’ Madrid agency, Lola, to its European advertising and digital account.

