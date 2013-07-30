'Repatriation' Stocks Are Rallying Ahead Of Obama

Joe Weisenthal

Later today Obama will deliver a speech on economic proposals, and reportedly he will offer some kind of one-time foreign cash repatriation deal.

As Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus points out, the “repatriation trade” is doing well.

Although the overall market is up just 0.3%, several stocks with large piles of foreign cash are up over 1%.

Via Yahoo Finance, here’s a look.

Screen Shot 2013 07 30 at 9.56.02 AM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.