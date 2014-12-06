Repatriation Of All 38 Australians Killed In The MH17 Disaster Will Be Completed In Coming Weeks

All of the 38 Australians killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was brought down over Eastern Ukraine have now been formally identified and the final remains will be flown home in coming weeks.

In a statement Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Operation Bring Them Home will conclude in coming weeks and that the recovery, identification and repatriation of the victims has been a “painstaking and meticulous process”.

Dutch authorities advise that a total of 292 of the victims on board MH17 have now been positively identified.

“It has been a tremendously difficult period for the families and for all Australians,” Abbott said in a statement said.

“After such a long wait, we can now be assured that the Australian victims have been accorded the dignity and respect they deserve.

“Our determination to bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice is undiminished.”

Both Australian and Dutch governments continue to press for full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166.

Investigations by the Dutch Safety Board and the criminal investigation being led by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service are still ongoing.

“We owe it to the victims and their families that these investigations are concluded successfully and that those responsible are brought to justice,” the statement said.

