Rep. Weiner Stepping Down

Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) is telling friends that he will resign his seat in Congress, The New York Times is reporting. He has been under increasing pressure to do so by Democratic Party leaders, including President Obama and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.



Mr. Weiner’s text messaging and Twitter messages featuring photos of what he called his “package” caused virtually the entire Democratic Congressional delegation to turn against him. In the wake of the “package pix,” he also found that Albany lawmakers, who will redraw the New York US Congressional District lines this year, had likewise turned against him.

It is likely that when they are finished with that work, Anthony Weiner’s Congressional District (as currently drawn) will no longer exist.

