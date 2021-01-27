House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will have 'conversation' with Marjorie Taylor Greene after her 'disturbing' comments on social media

Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the floor of the House on January 3.

Hundreds of posts and comments on Marjory Taylor Greene’s Facebook showed disturbing comments.

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios he’d speak with Greene.

The freshman lawmaker has endorsed conspiracy theories that mass shootings were staged.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office said in a statement to Axios on Tuesday night that he was aware of “disturbing” comments Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had made and endorsed before being elected to Congress.

A review of hundreds of posts and comments on Greene’s Facebook page revealed her past support of and engagement with numerous far-right QAnon conspiracy theories.

Greene repeatedly expressed support on social media for assassinating leading Democrats, once liking a Facebook comment in 2019 that said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should get a “bullet to the head.”

CNN reported that in February 2019, Greene broadcast a Facebook Live video from inside Pelosi’s office saying the speaker would “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for treason.

The freshman lawmaker also reportedly endorsed conspiracy theories that both the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which killed 26 people, including 20 elementary-school children, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting â€” which left 17 dead â€” were staged.

In 2018, Greene agreed with a Facebook commentator who suggested 9/11 was an inside job, according to the progressive group Media Matters for America.

“These comments are deeply disturbing, and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them,” Mark Bednar, a representative for McCarthy, told Axios.

This isn’t the first time McCarthy has had to deal with inflammatory remarks from among his ranks. In 2019, Rep. Steve King of Iowa was stripped from his committee assignments after he publicly questioned why terms like “white nationalism” and “white supremacy” had become offensive.

King’s comments drew criticism from members of both parties, and McCarthy ensured he would take action against King after having “a serious conversation.”

Greene was elected in November to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She rose to prominence when she won the Republican primary, which all but assured that a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory would be elected to Congress.

In an August interview with The Dispatch, King accused McCarthy of a double standard for saying Greene would be “welcomed” by the national party.

CNN said that after it contacted Greene for comment, she tweeted a statement saying she’s had teams of people manage her social-media pages over the years.

“Many posts have been liked,” she said. “Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

