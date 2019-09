Rep. Stupak: Someone "Gaming" Oil Prices, Not Saying It's Morgan Stanley (MS) or Goldman Sachs (GS)

Representative Bart Stupak told CNBC this afternoon that someone is “gaming” oil prices. He said the gaming is adding at least $30-$40 to the cost of each barrel (he did not offer any evidence to back this controversial assertion up. Inasmuch as people a lot more knowledgeable about oil markets than Rep. Stupak have dismissed this as ridiculous, we’d like to see the evidence).



Denying an earlier Dow Jones story, Stupak also said he did not say that the “gamers” include Morgan Stanley (MS) or Goldman Sachs (GS):

Erin Burnett: THANKS, FOR BEING WITH US, REPRESENTATIVE STUPAK. I WANT TO GIVE YOU A CHANCE TO JUST GET ON THE RECORD HERE AND CLARIFY ALL OF THE TALK THAT HAS BEEN GOING ON TODAY ABOUT YOUR COMMENT AND YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING INTO WHAT’S GOING ON IN THE ENERGY MARKETS. ARE YOU CONSIDERING INVESTIGATING ANYBODY ON WALL STREET?

Rep. Bart Stupak: NO, IT WAS NEVER SAID IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY.

WE’RE TALKING ABOUT SPECIFIC EXAMPLES. SUCH AS AMERETH. WHICH HAD LOST

6.6 BILLION IN THE NATURAL GAS THING AND WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE

LIQUIDITY OF THE MARKET AND THINGS LIKE THAT. WE’RE NOT INVESTIGATING

ANY HOUSE OR ANY FINANCIAL INSTITUTION IN PARTICULAR. WE ARE LOOKING AT

SPECULATION IN THE ENERGY MARKET

Burnett: AND THERE WERE SOME QUOTES COMING OUT FROM YOU AND, AGAIN, YOU

MAY NOT HAVE SAID THIS AND AS THERE’S BEEN CONFUSION, I WANT TO GIVE YOU

A CHANCE TO CLARIFY. SOMEBODY HAD QUOTED YOU SAYING SOME OF THE BIGGEST

TRADERS ARE QUOTE, UNQUOTE GAMING THE SYSTEM. OBVIOUSLY THAT COULD RAISE

CONCERN. IS THAT WHAT YOU SAID?

Stupak: I DID SAY SAID THAT THERE IS GAMING OF THE SYSTEM GOING ON. I

REFERRED TO THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT PRICE

GOUGING IN THE PAST WHERE THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION INDICATED WHEN WE

HAD COME HERE THAT THERE’S NOTHING ILLEGAL, THAT THEY GAMED THE SYSTEM

AND THEY GAMED THE SYSTEM THAT MAXIMIZED PROFITS AND THAT’S WHAT

SPECULATORS ARE DOING IN THE MARKETS RIGHT NOW TO A TUNE OF $30 TO $40 A

BARREL, $30 TO $40 MORE PER BARREL OF OIL. WITH ARE WE CONCERNED ABOUT A

YES BECAUSE OF THE IMPACT IT HAS ON THE ENERGY PRICES AND THE ECONOMY AS

A WHOLE?

Mike Holland, Chairman of Holland & Company: REPRESENTATIVE STUPAK, I

THINK A LOT OF THE VIEWERS AT CNBC AND ELSEWHERE WERE INTERESTED IN LIKE

GOLDMAN SACHS AND OTHER WALL STREET HOUSES WHO ARE INVOLVED IN THE

ENERGY TRADING BUSINESSES. DO YOU HAVE ANY REASON TO THINK THAT ANY OF THOSE FIRMS DID ANYTHING ILLEGAL IN TERMS OF SPECULATION?

Stupak: NO, NO, AND WE MADE IT VERY CLEAR DURING THE LEGISLATION THAT

WE’RE UPDATING THE PUMP WHICH IS TO PREVENT THE UNFAIR MANIPULATION OF

PRICES AND WE’RE LOOKING AT TRADING SWAPS AND WE’RE LOOKING AT BILATERAL

TRADES AND LOOKING AT FOREIGN BOARDS EXCHANGE AND WE’RE LOOKING AT ALL

PARTS OF THIS. DID WE NAME ANY HOUSE OR ANY FINANCIAL INSTITUTION. NO,

WE DID NOT. A REPORTER ASKED ME WOULD SOME OF THEM WHO TRADE IN THE

MARKET, IN FACT WE WERE TALKING ABOUT AMARETH AND THEY SAID YOU MEAN

LIKE GOLDMAN SACHS? YOU SAID IT, NOT ME. WE’RE NOT INVESTIGATING GOLDMAN

SACHS OR ANYBODY. WE’RE LOOKING AT THE MACO PICTURE, NOT THE MICRO.

Burnett: WE APPRECIATE YOU TAKING THE TIME. AND APPRECIATE YOU

CLARIFYING IT AS I THINK MIKE’S POINT IS THAT PEOPLE ARE WORRIED AND

AFRAID AND IN THOSE SORTS OF ENVIRONMENT EVERY SINGLE WORD HAS THE

POTENTIAL TO BE USED ERRONEOUSLY OR INCOMPLETELY. IT APPEARS THAT COULD HAPPEN. $30 TO $40 OF THE OIL PRICES IS FLUFF– EVERYONE HAS A DIFFERENT VIEW ON THAT.

