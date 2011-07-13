Rep. Ron Paul Not Seeking Reelection To Focus On White House Bid

Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) announced on twitter today he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives next year to focus on his Presidential campaign.



“I felt it was better that I concentrate on one election,” Paul told TheFacts.com. “It’s about that time when I should change tactics.”

Paul said his campaign is stronger this year than in 2008, when he picked up 35 delegates before the Republican National Convention.

“We have a lot more support right now,” he said. “Things are doing well for us.”

The outspoken libertarian said leaving the House does not mean he will stop pushing for smaller government and ending America’s involvement overseas — even if he doesn’t win the GOP nomination.

“I have been talking about this for years,” he told the website. “I will always be doing that. But not in the U.S. Congress.”

Paul was facing less-than-certain chances of reelection after the state legislature redrew his district, giving him 300,000 new constituents.

