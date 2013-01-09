Politician From Aurora, Colo. Leads New Push For Gun Control

Rep. Rhonda Fields

As prosecutors finally reveal all the evidence against a man accused of shooting 12 people to death, one Democratic Colorado representative is trying to reform the state’s gun laws.Rhonda Fields, Representative for Aurora, Colo., announced Monday she plans to sponsor a bill that would require Coloradans looking to buy guns from private sellers to undergo a background check, The Denver Post reported Monday.



Under current law in the state, people buying firearms at gun shows need a background check but those involved in private sales don’t.

“It’s a loophole that needs to be changed,” Fields told the Post.

But state Republicans are already fighting the proposal.

“If we were to implement a scenario where private sales are regulated … the only thing we’re going to do is put a further requirement on people who legally obtain guns,” State House Minority Leader-elect Mark Waller told the Post.

The debate comes as the preliminary hearing against James Holmes heats up.

Holmes, who appeared in court Monday for the first day of the hearing, is accused of killing 12 during a shooting spree at an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre.

In court yesterday, multiple first responders testified about the horrific scene they encountered at the theatre, saying there were so many victims they slipped in blood as they entered the theatre.

Some police officers broke down and cried on the stand as they recounted their efforts to try and save the victims.

