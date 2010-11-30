Rep. Peter King Defends His Call For WikiLeaks To Be Designated A Terrorist Org.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY), frequently the first pol to jump into the fray with the most headline-friendly remarks, has called for WikiLeaks to be designated a foreign terrorist organisation.



This morning he told Morning Joe that by doing so “we would be able to seize their assets, and we’d be able to stop anyone from helping them in any way, whether it’s making contributions or giving free legal advice….either we’re serious about this or we’re not!”

King, who is the incoming chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also said he intends to hold “full hearings” on this to find out how the leak happened.

Said Joe Scarborough: “Should you not focus first on figuring out how we failed before going after WikiLeaks, I understand what you’re saying about WikiLeaks, I think you may be overstepping a good deal.”

Said King: “We have to walk and chew gum at the same time, we have to do both.” Indeed. Video below.





