Rep. Maxine Waters says she wants Redditor Keith Gill, Robinhood, and GameStop at a congressional hearing

ROD LAMKEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Rep. Maxine Waters.

Rep. Maxine Waters said she wanted Keith Gill, a user on the Wall Street Bets subreddit, at a hearing.

“I want absolutely to have Robinhood here. I even want to have GameStop here,” Waters told Cheddar.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, told the news network Cheddar that she wanted the Reddit trader Keith Gill and representatives from the trading app Robinhood and GameStop to testify at a hearing on the GameStop trading saga.

“I have him on my list to be present,” Waters said of Gill, adding: “I want him here. And I want absolutely to have Robinhood here. I even want to have GameStop here.”

huge news — here's the moment we asked @RepMaxineWaters to clarify the witness list for the 2/18 hearing: “I have [Keith Gill] on my list to be present… I want him here… And I want absolutely to have Robinhood. I even want to have Gamestop here.”@HenaDoba @cheddar pic.twitter.com/rvbieb5Y7t — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, Waters told Bloomberg that she was working on the invite list for the hearing on February 18.

“I have my wish list but it’s not finalised yet. I’m trying to get everybody that, you know, has a role to play. I want Reddit there. I want Robinhood there. I even want GameStop there. And I want a couple of the hedge funds there,” Waters told Bloomberg. “I’m looking at Citadel and Melvin Capital.”

Announcing the hearing last week, Waters said that “addressing that predatory and manipulative conduct is the responsibility of lawmakers and securities regulators who are charged with protecting investors and ensuring that our capital markets are fair, orderly, and efficient.”

Gill, a key user of Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum, has widely been credited with leading the charge to buy GameStop stock alongside retail investors in the subreddit. The company’s stock price has skyrocketed by as much as 8,500% over the past six months, to a record close of about $US350 on January 27.

The New York Times reported this week that regulators in Massachusetts were looking at Gill’s promotion of GameStop stock while he was employed at MassMutual and after he left late last month.

On January 28, Robinhood halted buying of shares of GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Nokia as they surged. Major hedge funds had been heavily shorting, or betting against, those stocks.

Robinhood described its freeze as a “risk-management decision” due to “extraordinary circumstances.” It announced last Friday that it had raised $US1 billion from existing investors.

