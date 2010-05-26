Is BP Seriously Going To Shut Off The Live Cam During Operation Top Kill?

Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass) released a furious statement this afternoon saying BP was planning to kill a live feed of the oil leak during tomorrow’s Operation Top Kill:



It is outrageous that BP would kill the video feed for the top kill. This BP blackout will obscure a vital moment in this disaster,” said Rep. Markey, who chairs the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming and the Energy and Environment Subcommittee in the Energy and Commerce Committee. “After more than a month of spewing oil into the Gulf of Mexico, BP is essentially saying to the American people the solution will not be televised.”

“No one wants to interfere with the operations during the top kill. With those preparations mostly done, now the world should see whether or not this strategy works, and we should see it in real time,” said Rep. Markey.

BP spokesperson Mark Salt partially denied Markey’s claim. “We are still evaluating whether a live camera will be possible. No decision has been taken,” he said.

Salt did not elaborate on why a live feed might not be possible.

The live feed — which was posted thanks to pressure from Markey — has been a minor disaster for BP, after revealing their 5,000 barrels-a-day estimate was ridiculous and the leak may be getting worse.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in BP and Transocean.

