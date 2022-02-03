Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene teased that she may run for president, delighting Infowars host Alex Jones

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would consider running for president at an undefined time.

The idea was enthusiastically received by Infowars host Alex Jones, who asked about it.

Donald Trump’s recent promotion of vaccines has troubled some of his far-right supporters.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia suggested she might run for the presidency in an interview Wednesday.

Greene, a right-wing firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump, appeared on a podcast by Infowars host Alex, who encouraged her to run.

Jones told Greene that she she stood a better chance of winning the presidency than Trump, and praised her political record. “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked.

Greene laughed and told Jones she is a a “very strong supporter of President Trump.”

“But in the future we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that,” she said.

Jones, and influential figure on the US far right and notorious conspiracy theorist, is also a longtime supporter of Trump.

But in recent weeks he has turned on him, driven by the former president urging supporters to get vaccinated against COVID.

The issue has opened an unusual rift between Trump and some his most hardline supporters.

Many of them have embraced anti-vaccine disinformation promoted by Greene, Jones, and others. They have resisted mandates and other federal government measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

Greene, who was recently banned from Twitter for pushing falsehoods about COVID, is a divisive figure, adored by the MAGA movement, but reviled by mainstream conservatives and liberals

She has attracted formal censure in Congress for her promotion of right-wing conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine rhetoric.

In the interview, Greene went on to praise Jan 6 rioters, pushed a series of conspiracy theories about COVID and vaccines, and compared White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci to a Nazi.