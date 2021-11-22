Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and members of the House Freedom Caucus. He announced he is running for Texas Attorney General. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

US Rep. Louie Gohmert announced he is running for Texas Attorney General.

He joins a crowded Republican primary pool for Texas AG, running against GOP incumbent Ken Paxton.

“Texas I am officially running to be your next Attorney General and will enforce the rule of law,” Gohmert tweeted.

Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday that he will run to be the Republican nominee for Texas attorney general against fellow GOP incumbent Ken Paxton.

In a video posted to YouTube, Gohmert said he will run his campaign on election security and enforcing immigration policies in the state.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents Texas’ 1st congressional district in the House, first pointed toward a potential run earlier this month if he could collect $US1 ($AU1) million in donations by November 19 to fund the campaign.

“We’ve got to have an attorney general that’s undistracted by moral and legal issues of his own and who can get elected a year from now,” Gohmert said, citing a report by the Texas Tribune.

Gohmert joins an already crowded candidate pool in the Texas AG Republican primary, running against Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and state Rep. Matt Krause.