GOP lawmaker Lauren Boebert mocked Parkland shooting survivor, telling him to 'give your keyboard a rest, child'

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Lauren Boebert on the House steps of the Capitol on January 4.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has mocked a school-shooting survivor who supports gun control.

Boebert, a newly elected gun-rights advocate, told David Hogg, “give your keyboard a rest, child.”

Hogg had tweeted that Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene represented “threats” in Congress.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who gained prominence after pledging to carry a handgun in the Capitol, has mocked a 20-year-old gun-control activist who survived the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, telling him to “give your keyboard a rest, child.”

David Hogg, who became an outspoken supporter of gun control after a gunman killed 17 people at his high school in Parkland, Florida, had initially tweeted at Boebert and her fellow freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying they represented the “real threats” inside Congress.

“They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand,” he said.

Boebert replied: “David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.”

Both Boebert and Taylor Greene, who were tagged in the tweet, have promoted baseless claims challenging President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat and have associated themselves with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, runs a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill. She drew a rebuke from the chief of Washington’s police force when she pledged this month to carry a handgun around the Capitol, despite open carry being illegal in Washington.

She was also widely criticised for her response to the January 6 riot at the Capitol, during which she tweeted details of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location and said “Today is 1776″ as a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the building â€” a reference to the year the American colonies declared their independence from Britain.

Hogg found himself in the news this week after footage resurfaced of Taylor Greene peppering him with questions last year in Washington. In the video she can be heard calling a then-18-year-old Hogg a “coward” and asking how he had managed to secure appointments with members of Congress to discuss gun control.

Hogg responded to the footage on Twitter, saying: “It’s horrific that on top of the survivors of Gun violence having to work to be the ones to end because many of our elected officials would rather protect the guns than children.”

News outlets also unearthed social-media posts this week in which Taylor Greene appeared to promote various baseless conspiracy theories, including one that a Jewish-financed space laser ignited wildfires in California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.