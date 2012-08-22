Minnesota Representative Allegedly Had 'No Strings Attached' Sex With A Minor

Rep. Kerry Gauthier

Photo: Minnesota House of Representatives

A Democratic representative in Minnesota was allegedly caught having oral sex with a 17-year-old at a Duluth rest stop in July after the boy responded to his Craigslist ad requesting “no strings attached” sex.And now fellow Democrats in Minnesota’s state legislature are calling for Rep. Kerry Gauthier, 56, to withdraw his re-election bid, or, at worst, resign before his term is up, the New York Daily News reported Monday.



Police found a man, later identified as the representative, standing behind a rest area building while they were responding to another incident at the rest stop.

“It was at that time I noted his zipper was open and part of his shirt was hanging out,” police wrote in a report, according to the Daily News. “I asked him why his zipper was down and he said he didn’t know.”

Gauthier has not been charged in the incident because the boy was 17 at the time. Legal age of consent in Minnesota is 16.

But that doesn’t help matters, according to fellow legislators.

“No one in our party condones what he did, nor will we defend him in this matter,” Democratic-Farmer-labour Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Paul Thissen has said he is “deeply disappointed” in Gauthier’s behaviour, according to the Daily News.

Gauthier, a first-term legislator planning to run for re-election, told the Duluth News Tribune the issue was “a private matter” and not something he needed to talk about.

DON’T MISS: Neo-Nazis Are Encouraging Members To Join The Military So They Can Fight In The ‘Coming Race War’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.