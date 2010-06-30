Rep. Kanjorski: Dow Will Fall 2,000 If We Fail To Pass This Financial Reform Bill

In the process of slamming Scott Brown, Rep. Paul Kanjorski (D-PA) just issued that stark warning on CNBC, saying today triple digit loss in the Dow will be nothing if we don’t pass The Dodd Frank Act.



He also announced that in all likelihood, due to Scott Brown’s objection to the $19 billion fee, the House and Senate will likely re-open the conference committee, and find some way to pay for the bill without assessing something that looks like a tax.

See here for how Scott Brown played President Obama >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.