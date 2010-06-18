Rep. Joe Barton Takes Back Apology To BP, Apologizes For Using The Word "Shakedown"

The Congressman who made fireworks this morning by saying that Obama engaged in a shakedown of BP has apologized.



Here’s the statement he put out, via MSNBC:

I apologise for using the term “shakedown” with regard to yesterday’s actions at the White House in my opening statement this morning, and I retract my apology to BP. As I told my colleagues yesterday and said again this morning, BP should bear the full financial responsibility for the accident on their lease in the Gulf of Mexico. BP should fully compensate those families and businesses that have been hurt by this accident. BP and the federal government need to stop the leak, clean up the damage, and take whatever steps necessary to prevent a similar accident in the future.

I regret the impact that my statement this morning implied that BP should not pay for the consequences of their decisions and actions in this incident.

