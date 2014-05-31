Congresswoman Almost Drives Witness To Tears During Heated Exchange On VA Scandal

Republican Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana almost drove a witness to tears during a meeting of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Walorski questioned three VA officials during the committee hearing over where responsibility ultimately lies for secret wait lists at the Phoenix VA Medical Center. The Center’s mismanagement might have led to 40 deaths.

Walorski pulled no punches when she expressed her frustration with the answers the three VA witnesses were giving her.

“I don’t think there is a word in the English language to describe how frustrated I am,” Walorski said as she began her questioning.

During her five minutes of questioning, Walorski constantly asked who was going to take responsibility for these failings. She also wanted to figure out what the witnesses actually knew about the VA’s dysfunction.

“The question I leave tonight with, and probably my colleagues, ‘what do you know?'”

“Where in the world is the urgency?” Walorski continued. “I can sense the urgency of this committee, Democrats and Republicans, because our nation has totally lost its trust. It’s our responsibility to sit here and continue to maintain oversight, and we can’t find where the buck stops.”

Seemingly in answer to Walorski’s questions, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki tendered his resignation Friday.

Watch Walorski’s grilling below:



