Rep. Eric Swalwell got a chilling and threatening voicemail filled with slurs from a fan of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

Left: Eric Swalwell; right: Tucker Carlson Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Eric Swalwell revealed he received a disturbing voicemail from a Tucker Carlson fan.

The voicemail calls for the California Democrat to be chopped up and fed to dogs.

Swalwell has asked Carlson to avoid talking about him or his family on his show since at least July.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California has posted an angry message he says he received on his voicemail box from a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The caller left racist, homophobic, and sexist language on the voicemail, which was littered with slurs.

“Listen to this. It’s the Tucker Carlson effect. Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family,” Swalwell said on Twitter last week. “And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing.”

The disturbing voicemail calls for harm to Swalwell and his family.

“As for these foreign invaders you’re letting into this country, I hope they chop you, your family up and feed them to their dogs,” an unidentified male voice said on the message. “There’s your free speech for today, asshole, from Trump Nation!”

-Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2021

“You people are a disgrace to God, our country, and our people. You are the enemies of the United States people, motherfucker. You atheist, Communist f****** are the threat to our democracy, our Constitution, and our way of life,” the man said.

Swalwell addressed the threat on Friday in an interview on MSNBC. He said this threat was particularly scary because the caller “identified that he had just” watched Carlson’s show on Fox News and called it immediately after.

“We had a lot of threats that come in as Tucker Carlson attacks me but this person identified he had just heard from Tucker Carlson,” Swalwell said. “He was now calling my office and then of course dropped a number of racist, sexist, homophobic epithets in the call and then threatened to kill my entire family.”

The California rep also said he “personally, eyeball to eyeball, asked Tucker Carlson not to lie about me on his show because of this effect.”

He also said he sent Carlson a text asking him to avoid lying about him on the show. He said he would not come on his show because his viewers threaten him and his family.

“I think in a sick way he derives pleasure in knowing that his viewers will aim their threats at lawmakers and whoever he’s attacking that day,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell has been urging Carlson to stop talking about him and his family on the show since at least July. The California Democrat posted his text messages with the Fox host to Twitter in July, saying he would not be a guest.

“You falsely smeared by wife,” he said, “and she’s getting death threats. Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That’s just wrong.”