Rep. Ed Markey Skewers Major Oil Companies With Comparison Of Nearly Identical Gulf Spill Plans

Rep. Ed Markey just published a brutal comparison of Gulf of Mexico spill plans from all the major oil companies, on HuffPo.



BP’s plan was ridiculed for including charts about how to rescue walruses — which definitely do not exist in the Gulf — and listing contact information for various dead scientists. Now it turns out Conoco Phillips, Chevron, Shell, and Exxon Mobil have nearly identical spill plans (as you can surmise from photo below).

Other oil companies should be worried when a lead oil spill legislator implies they’re all acting just like BP.

Don't miss: Maps Of What BP THOUGHT Was The Worst Case Scenario

