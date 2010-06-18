Rep. Ed Markey Defends The "Shakedown" Of BP

After Rep. Joe Barton’s shocker apology to BP for a White House shakedown, Rep. Ed Markey began an brilliant improvised speech:



“It is not a slush fund, it is not a shakedown. It is in fact President Obama making sure a company that has despoiled the waters of our nation is being held accountable for the harm that is being done to our people.”

Markey adds: “No, this is not a shakedown of their company, this is… making sure they are held accountable… This is the American government working at its best… making sure innocent victims are not roadkill.”

Finally he thanks Tony Hayward, “because yesterday was the day a new page was turned.”

That’s one apology and one thank you for Tony Hayward. If this turns into a Republican-Democrat spat, could BP get off easy?

