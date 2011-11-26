Rep. Don Young To Famous Historian: 'You Just Be Quiet... I'm Really Pissed Right Now'

Alaska’s Rep. Don Young, mostly known for his support of wasteful pork-barrel projects, will now be known as a world-class jerk too for the way he treated the celebrated historian Dr. Douglas Brinkley.



Brinkley, the author of many best-selling histories, was testifying before the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee last week about potential drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR).

During Brinkley’s testimony, Don Young mangled his name. When Brinkley tried to correct him, Young became utterly irate.

“I’ll call you anything I want to call you when you sit in that chair… You just be quiet,” he yelled.

Brinkley fired back with an epic response. “You don’t own me. I pay your salary. I work for the private sector and you work for the taxpayer”

Things never really improved from there.

Just take a look:

Notably, Young had showed up late and missed most of the testimony.

