Rep. Bill Foster Presents A Dead Simple Way Of Preventing A Housing Bubble From Ever Happening Again

Photo: The Aleph Blog/Bill Foster

There’s plenty of talk about preventing bubbles, but they’ve been around with us so long, and they rarely pop up in the same place, so the whole thing is usually pointless.But Illinois Congressman Bill Foster has an idea for how we can prevent the housing bubble from happening again. David Merkel recently posted Foster’s presentation, the gist of which is basically: make housing regulations counter-cyclical. As prices rise, make sure down payments head up.



Even if housing is unlikely to be the source of the next crisis, Foster is thinking along the right lines: more regulation needs to be counter-, not pro-cyclical

