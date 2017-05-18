'Our democracy is at risk': Watch Rep. Al Green call for Trump's impeachment

Rep. Al Green called for Trump’s impeachment on the House floor, calling Trump’s actions revealed in Comey’s memo as obstruction of justice. Following is a transcript of the video.

I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America for obstruction of justice. I do not do this for political purposes, Mr. Speaker. I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for. Liberty and justice for all. The notion that we should have

The notion that we should have government of the people by the people for the people. I do it because, Mr. Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law and that includes the president of the United States of America. Mr. Speaker, our democracy is at risk. Mr. Speaker, this offence has occurred before our very eyes. It is perspicuous. It is easy to understand. Mr. Speaker, we are talking about a president who fired the FBI director who was investigating the president for his connections to Russian involvement in the president’s election. Mr. Speaker, this is not about the president firing the FBI director because he was investigating someone else, it’s because the FBI director was investigating the president himself.

And after firing the director he went on to let us know that he considered the investigation when he fired him. And then he tweeted language that would be intimidation or a warning, an admonition, very strong to say the very least. Mr. Speaker, we cannot allow this to go unchecked. The president is not above the law. It is time for the American people to weigh in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.