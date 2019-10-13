I rented a Tesla Model 3 on the car-sharing app Turo with almost no human interaction — and it was clear why the app is great for millennials

Mark Matousek/Business Insider The key card for the Tesla Model 3 I rented on Turo.

I used a peer-to-peer car-sharing app, Turo, for the first time when I rented a TeslaModel 3 sedan at the end of September.

While I initially had concerns about pickup and dropoff logistics, I found the entire rental experience to be more seamless than I’d expected.

And I had no problems communicating with the car’s owner.

I’d definitely consider using Turo again.

The car-sharing market has grown rapidly in recent years, from around 350,000 global users in 2006, to around 7 million in 2015.

The rise of smartphones has only made it easier for people to rent out their cars when they’re not using them (or to buy a car specifically for rentals, with the idea of eventually making a profit off rental income) by helping to facilitate peer-to-peer car-sharing apps like Turo, Getaround, and Maven.

Here’s what it was like.

The first thing you do on Turo is specify where and when you want to rent a car.

Then, you’re shown a list of available vehicles.



You can sort by price, brand, colour, and size, among other characteristics.

Once you select a vehicle, you can look at photos, features, and reviews from previous renters.



Then you choose your preferred level of insurance and make your reservation.

Right after I made my reservation, I received a message from the Model 3’s owner with instructions about where and how to pick up the vehicle.

My rental involved a remote handoff, which meant I never met the owner in person.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Before beginning the rental process, I had been slightly worried about coordinating the pickup and dropoff processes. My apartment was about an hour away from the pickup point via public transit, so the ability to do a remote handoff meant I didn’t have to worry about keeping the owner waiting.

To unlock the car, I first had to take and upload a number of interior and exterior photos to document its condition.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Then I called the car’s owner, who unlocked it remotely.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

When it came time to return the car, I followed a similar procedure.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

I drove it back to the garage where I picked it up.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Then I took photos of the interior, exterior, and battery level before plugging it in to one of the Tesla Supercharger stalls in the garage.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

I was able to lock the Model 3 by pressing a button on the touchscreen and leaving the key in the car.

Later that day, I was charged about $US20 for the electricity I used when charging the Model 3.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Overall, I was happy with my experience using Turo.

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

I had no problems navigating the app, picking up and returning the car, or communicating with the car’s owner. I’d definitely consider using Turo again.

