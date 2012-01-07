RENTERS: Know Your Heating Rights When The Temperature Drops

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On this frigid January day, we can’t help but think about our fellow New Yorkers who might be without heat, like one unlucky mum on UrbanBaby.com who says she has been without heat for a week while trying, fruitlessly, to get the attention of her management company. As commenters there correctly observe, heat complaints are a top priority for the city — meaning you don’t have to fight this battle alone.



Here’s a reprise on your right to heat and hot water:

Heat season begins October 1st and runs through May 31st. Apartments must maintain a temperature of at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. when the temperature outside is below 55 degrees. At night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., indoor temperature must be at least 55 degrees when the outside temperature drops below 40 degrees. Hot water must be maintained at 120 degrees during heat season.

If your heat is lagging, first contact the building owner, manager, or super. Still cold? Call in complaints to 311. All complaints are investigated. Building owners can be fined up to $500 a day for first violations and up to $1,000 per day for subsequent violations in the same location during the same calendar year.

If building owners fail to restore heat and hot water, the city will hire a private contractor to do it.

