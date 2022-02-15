Rental vacancies have hit a 16-year low, with further price pressure expected in the coming months

Renters are facing price pressures as vacancy rates hit 16-year lows. (Image: Bloomberg via Getty)

Residential rental vacancy rates fell to just 1.3% in January across Australia’s capital cities, a new report says.

SQM Research reports it’s the lowest capital city vacancy rate in 16 years.

With rental property in short supply, tenancy unions are concerned for vulnerable renters.

Rental property vacancy rates plummeted to 16-year lows across Australia in January, with a new report suggesting renters could face an even tougher slog in February.

On Tuesday, SQM Research revealed the national capital city vacancy rate collapsed to just 1.3% last month, marking a 0.3% downturn from December 2021, and a 0.7% decline over the year.

That 1.3% vacancy rate represents the lowest capital city average recorded by SQM Research since June 2007.

Sydney and Melbourne led the downturn. The number of available rental properties shrunk by 0.5% in both cities over the month, leaving Australia’s most populous regions with vacancy rates of 2.1% and 2.7% respectively.

Brisbane saw roughly 1,000 ‘For Lease’ signs vanish over the month, diminishing the vacancy rate from 1.3% to 1.1%.

Every other capital city now has vacancy rates below 1%. Remarkably, Hobart has a vacancy rate of 0.3% — meaning just 86 properties were available to rent last month.

Vacancies down, prices up

On the mainland, Melbourne serves as a key indicator of a tightening rental market. Vacancy rates stood at 4.7% in December 2020, as the aftermath of harsh COVID-19 lockdowns, a closed international border, and an interstate exodus reduced appetite for inner city accommodation.

Those days are long over, according to Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research.

“We were expecting a drop in rental vacancies over January due to seasonality, however the drops were larger than expected,” he said.

“And worse for tenants, the weekly rental listings in February to date have fallen further for our two largest capital cities.”

Falling vacancy rates have already translated to higher rental costs.

In its December 2021 rental report, Domain noted combined capital city house rental costs hit $499 a week, up roughly $35 a week from December 2020.

Sydney house rentals reigned supreme, with weekly costs hitting a record of $600 per week.

“It is now very likely market rents will rise by over ten per cent this year,” Christopher said.

“Indeed, it could actually be much more than this as we are recording a rise in capital city combined rents of 5.2% just in the last 90 days.”

The imminent reopening of the international border is set to fill further vacancies, taking even more slack out of an already tight market.

Low vacancies add two weeks’ rent to moving costs

In a separate report addressing Australia’s housing affordability crisis, released Monday, Tenants NSW said a lack of suitable housing options will disproportionately impact renters with disabilities and those on lower incomes.

Tenants NSW warns that renters with accessibility requirements, such as those who use a wheelchair, could face lengthy waits for appropriate housing in a low vacancy environment.

Tenancy rates below 1% can also add two weeks’ rent to the cost of moving, Tenants NSW said, as would-be renters need to pay ‘overlapping’ rent to secure a new property in a red-hot market.

These costs will disproportionately impact those already facing housing stress, where rental costs carve away more than 30% of total income.

Landlords and the NSW Government should provide “appropriate supports for renting households experiencing hardship to sustain their tenancies and stay safely housed through crisis and recovery,” the report found.