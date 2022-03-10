Rental listings have collapsed across Australia, data shows – and flooding in NSW will exacerbate a regional housing crisis

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: A man walks through floodwaters at Torwood Street, Auchenflower on March 03, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. From Brisbane in Queensland to Lismore in northern New South Wales, flood-affected communities are cleaning up debris as the weather system moves south towards Sydney. (Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images)

New PropTrack housing data reveals availability of properties for rent plummeted over 2021.

The volume of properties available to rent is now at its lowest point since April 2004.

Flooding in NSW and QLD is expected to exacerbate a rental crisis in regional Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The deep pool of rental properties available in Sydney and Melbourne has all but evaporated, new PropTrack data says, as flooding in NSW’s Northern Rivers exacerbates regional Australia’s rental crisis.

In its latest batch of property insights, published Thursday, REA Group found the total number of Australian rental listings collapsed nearly 21% in the year to February 2022.

The return of rental demand has well and truly caught up with available housing supplies. The number of new listings posted last month was 10.6% lower than a year prior, PropTrack said.

All told, PropTrack data suggests the volume of properties available to rent is at its lowest point since April 2004.

The year-on-year change was most profound in Melbourne, which fielded 28.2% fewer rental listings in February 2022 than a year prior.

Listings in Adelaide fell 25.6% over the same period, followed by Sydney, where the stock of available rental properties declined by 22.7%.

REA Group analyst Cameron Kusher expects capital city markets to tighten further.

“Importantly, we expect a further tightening of rental markets in Sydney and Melbourne throughout 2022 as cities re-open, travelers return and migration re-commences,” he said.

With Australia’s hard border policies all but over, and universities anticipating the return of international students, demand for inner-city rentals across Sydney and Melbourne is recovering.

“While the share of stock for rent in these two markets remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, it is falling and we expect it to reduce further over the coming months,” Kusher said.

The likely outcome will be higher rents, as CBD landlords seek to profit on their renewed good fortune.

But the market constriction is perhaps most profound in regional Australia, where tenants face even fewer housing options than their metropolitan counterparts.

Year-on-year rental listings fell 7.2% in regional NSW, PropTrack data shows, contributing to rental prices spiking outside of Australia’s major city centres.

Analysts have warned of a mounting rental market crisis in the Northern Rivers region, exacerbated by pandemic-era seachangers and the transfer of long-term rental properties into temporary holiday accommodation.

Housing stock has now fallen even further due to widespread flood damage.

The NSW government today confirmed that of 9,200 flood-impacted homes assessed to date, 5,500 are damaged, and more than 2,800 are uninhabitable.

Speaking from Goonellebah, a suburb of hard-hit Lismore, Premier Dominic Perrottet today said more than 1,200 people are living in crisis accommodation across the region.

In response, the NSW government has launched a $551 million housing support package for the region, including crisis funding for renters.

The package will offer up to 16 weeks’ rental support, Perrottet said, providing between $6,000 and $18,000 for each impacted household.

The Canberra Times reports the state government is even looking at Airbnb properties as a potential stop-gap for tenants whose homes were destroyed by flooding.

As disaster-struck regions plan for the days to come, analysts believe increased housing supply is needed across the map.

“More supply of rental stock is urgently required, especially as interstate and overseas migration picks up throughout 2022,” Kusher said.