Australia is ‘on the verge of a rental crisis’, a new report says, as vacancy rates reach the lowest point on record across major capital cities

Sydney’s rental market availability has tightened to its lowest point since 2017.

National vacancy rates are at the lowest point on record, with availability in almost all cities falling over February.

A shortage of available properties and an insufficient pipeline of new builds are driving an affordability crunch.

Sydney’s rental market availability has tightened to its lowest point since 2017 at 1.7%, as property shortages and rising costs contribute to what experts are saying is an impending “rental crisis”.

National vacancy rates are at the lowest point on record, with almost all cities falling over February, according to the Domain Vacancy Rates Report for February 2022.

The drop follows almost two years where closed international borders and a migration away from cities to regional Australia lowered both demand and rental costs in major cities, instead pushing up prices in the regions.

The national vacancy rate continued its downward trend to 1.1% in February, the report showed.

At its lowest point since Domain records began in 2017, the rental market in cities continues to shift in favour of landlords driven by a monthly decline in vacant rental listings.

Close behind Sydney, Melbourne has recovered from its pandemic-induced spike to reach the lowest vacancy rate since March 2020, at 2.1%.

Both Canberra and Perth rental vacancies have fallen to an all-time low of 0.5%, likely to be driven further down following the lifting of the border in WA on March 3.

Hobart remains at the lowest vacancy rate ever to be recorded across any capital city since records began in 2017 at 0.2%.

Rental demand overall is likely to sharply rebound following the full reopening of international borders to double-vaccinated visa holders and tourists, with the resurgence in demand likely to be focused in Sydney and Melbourne.

The new data reinforces evidence a shortage of available properties and insufficient pipeline of new builds are driving an affordability crunch across the country.

“Australia is on the verge of a rental crisis,” the Domain report said.

Analysis from commercial real estate agency JLL late last year revealed a 7% decline in the national inner-city apartment pipeline in the September quarter from just three months earlier — a worsening supply situation that will intensify as borders reopen.

“We’ve had a lot [of focus] on house price affordability, but rental affordability is going to become a really big issue,” Leigh Warner, senior director of Australia research at JLL told The Australian Financial Review in November.

Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenant’s Union of NSW previously told Business Insider Australia it had witnessed skyrocketing rental stress since the start of the pandemic, made worse by the lack of competition from landlords that enabled them to raise prices in-line with growing demand.

“There’s very little competition that would change their behaviour and make them work to keep their tenants,” Ross said.

Ross said one avenue to address the current rental crisis was for the next federal government to act on proposed policies to expand social housing.

“A big supply of genuinely affordable housing would provide that competition,” he said.

Ahead of the election, both major parties and the Greens are pushing major housing policy aimed at addressing access and affordability concerns.

Domain’s December data showed many cities had hit record high asking rents as the result of low vacancy rates and declining stock levels; nationwide, supply fell 14.4% to just under 24,000 rental properties in February.

Sydney rental stock levels were down 12.7% to just under 10,000 in February, while in Melbourne they dropped 15.1% to just under 11,000.