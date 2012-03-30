Damn, It Feels Good To Be A Landlord

An interesting note from the just-released personal income and spending report.
Rental income of persons increased $3.5 billion in February, compared with an increase of $3.2 billion in January.
In case you hadn’t heard, rent prices have been soaring, and it’s showing up in total rental income for the economy.
Have you seen this chart?
Photo: FRED
For a little more context, here’s a look at rental income compared to GDP, which is at multi-decade highs.
And of course, the surge in rental income helps explain this: Multi-family apartment construction is the hottest thing in town.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.