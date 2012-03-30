Damn, It Feels Good To Be A Landlord

An interesting note from the just-released personal income and spending report.



Rental income of persons increased $3.5 billion in February, compared with an increase of $3.2 billion in January.

In case you hadn’t heard, rent prices have been soaring, and it’s showing up in total rental income for the economy.

Have you seen this chart?

Photo: FRED

For a little more context, here’s a look at rental income compared to GDP, which is at multi-decade highs.

And of course, the surge in rental income helps explain this: Multi-family apartment construction is the hottest thing in town.

