SPLURGE VS. STEAL: 10 London Apartment Rentals That Are Still Available For The Olympics

Meredith Galante
olympics vacation rentals

Photo: Flip Key

If you’re headed to the Olympic games in London this summer you’ll need somewhere to stay, whether you’re a hardcore sports fan in the market for a cheap-but-convenient rental or a vacationer looking for something a little more lavish.Our friends at FlipKey helped compile a list of splurge vs. steal rentals that are still available if you’re looking for a last-minute place to stay for the London Olympics.

SPLURGE: For $3,074 a night stay in a Hyde Park 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom flat that sleeps 11.

Source: FlipKey

STEAL: For $233 a night sleep in a Chelsea studio for two.

SPLURGE: For $4,000 a night stay in The London Water Tower, where you can see the Olympic venue from your window.

STEAL: For $373 a night stay in a condo that sleeps eight and has views of the Thames River.

SPLURGE: For $1,773 a night, sleep in a 3-bedroom condo for nine in London Square.

STEAL: For $638 a night stay in a condo in De Vere Gardens with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

SPLURGE: For $887 a night, stay in a five-story townhouse in Regent's Park that sleeps eight.

STEAL: For $276 a night, stay in 2-bedroom apartment for five overlooking the Thames River.

SPLURGE: For $1,554 a night stay in a 4-bedroom converted warehouse in Combermere Place.

STEAL: For $101 a night, stay in a 1-bedroom apartment in Paddington.

