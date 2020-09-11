A cosy rental cabin in Japan comes with a whole private mountain

King Tourism Japan This rental cabin comes with a private mountain.

A rental cabin in Japan comes with a private mountain.

Rental Mountain Yama is located in Kyushu, Japan, and has two bedrooms, stylish Scandinavian furniture, and a living room with a fireplace.

It also features an outdoor hot tub, hammock, Tarzan ropes, and BBQ.

The most unique aspect of the property, however, is that it’s incredibly private due to the mountain that comes with the listing.

Why only rent a holiday home when you could rent a whole mountain too?

A tourism company in Japan has started offering a rental cabin that comes with a private mountain.

Rental Mountain YAMA by King Tourism Japan launched on August 10 this year and is located in Kyushu, Japan.

As well as the mountain, the property’s charming rustic cabin comes with a spacious open kitchen, Scandinavian furniture, a living room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, and an open wooden deck with a bar counter.

The views are beautiful, and the best part is that you won’t have to worry about other people spoiling them given the mountain will be yours for the night too.

The cabin can only be rented for one night at a time, and with a hammock, BBQ, outdoor hot tub, and Tarzan ropes, you’ll want to make the most of it.

If guests do want to head further afield, they can explore the Nichinan area of Miyazaki Prefecture with mountains, ocean, and a rive all within a 15-minute drive.

The cabin can accommodate up to 10 people and the price depends on how many guests there are, but for up to four people, it costs 80,000 yen ($US754) per night.

