Take a tour of the Winklevoss twins' stunning Los Angeles mansion, which you can rent for $150,000 a month

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have put their stunningly contemporary Los Angeles home up for rent, charging tenants a whopping $US150,000 a month, Variety reports.

The twins purchased the 8,000-square-foot home for $US18 million in 2012. It was rumoured that they would use the home to run operations for Winklevoss Capital, their venture capital firm.

The house has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and there’s a swanky infinity pool with amazing views of the city. There’s also a subterranean garage that can accommodate up to six cars.

