Take a tour of the Winklevoss twins' stunning Los Angeles mansion, which you can now rent for a discounted $110,000 a month

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have put their stunningly contemporary Los Angeles home back up for rent, charging tenants $US110,000 a month, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The home had previously been available for a whopping $US150,000 a month earlier this year.
The twins purchased the 8,000-square-foot home for $US18 million in 2012. It was rumoured that they would use the home to run operations for Winklevoss Capital, their venture capital firm.
The house has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and there’s a swanky infinity pool with amazing views of the city. There’s also a subterranean garage that can accommodate up to six cars.
The glass-walled home is located in the Bird Streets, a part of Los Angeles above the Sunset Strip that's known for its celebrity residents and pricey real estate.
The master bedroom, located on the far edge of the patio, also has large glass walls that open to the outside.
There are several different places to relax throughout the home. In what could be a nod to the inspiration for the interior design, a 'James Bond' movie plays on a big screen in this room.
