Take a tour of the Winklevoss twins' stunning Los Angeles mansion, which you can now rent for a discounted $110,000 a month

Winklevoss laLarry Busacca / Getty Images, The Agency

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have put their stunningly contemporary Los Angeles home back up for rent, charging tenants $US110,000 a month, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The home had previously been available for a whopping $US150,000 a month earlier this year.

The twins purchased the 8,000-square-foot home for $US18 million in 2012. It was rumoured that they would use the home to run operations for Winklevoss Capital, their venture capital firm.

The house has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and there’s a swanky infinity pool with amazing views of the city. There’s also a subterranean garage that can accommodate up to six cars.

The glass-walled home is located in the Bird Streets, a part of Los Angeles above the Sunset Strip that's known for its celebrity residents and pricey real estate.

The house will be rented furnished, so you'll have all of these luxurious couches to lounge on.

The living room has an enormous glass panel that opens onto a terrace.

Out on the patio, two large couches are ready for hosting guests.

As you can see, that terrace is huge.

On the other side, there's an infinity pool with lounge chairs set up along the edge.

You can get stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond.

The master bedroom, located on the far edge of the patio, also has large glass walls that open to the outside.

An inner courtyard leads from one side of the house to the other.

Even the kitchen looks swanky, with sleek appliances and limestone floors.

There's a large dining room table.

The home has five bedrooms in total.

Most of them have some kind of private balcony or yard.

The bathrooms have the same contemporary look.

This one has a separate tub and a glass wall looking out on a waterfall.

There are several different places to relax throughout the home. In what could be a nod to the inspiration for the interior design, a 'James Bond' movie plays on a big screen in this room.

This lounge has a fireplace and a wet bar.

In case you need to get some work done, here's an office.

Whoever ends up leasing the twins' home will have plenty of luxurious space to make use of.

And those views are certainly nothing to scoff at.

