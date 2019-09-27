Rent the Runway is losing its supply chain chief as customer complaints of delayed orders mount up

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Rent the Runway is losing its supply chain chief.

Rent the Runway’s supply chain chief is stepping down from the company at the end of September.

The news comes at a tricky time for the company, which is in the middle of a supply chain crisis – hundreds of customers have taken to social media to complain of delayed orders and unresponsive customer service.

Rent the Runway’s supply chain chief is leaving the company as it faces ongoing customer backlash over delayed deliveries.

In a statement shared with Business of Fashion, Rent the Runway confirmed that its head of supply chain, Marv Cunningham, would be departing at the end of the month. Cunningham was previously at Target and Amazon.

“Marv has been an asset to Rent the Runway as we continue to scale our operations. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the spokesperson said.

CEO Jennifer Hyman blamed these delays on a “significant” operational shift at the company, which involved changes in its supply chain being put in motion. She said in an email sent out to customers that these changes would “greatly improve” the customer experience and increase the selection of items available in the Unlimited closet.

She cautioned: “In the short-term as we implement these changes, we know some of you are experiencing delays in shipments and therefore longer response times from our customer service team.”

Rent the Runway also announced early Friday morning that it will issue refunds and give an additional $US200 in cash to customers who have had their orders cancelled due to the supply chain problems. In a conversation with Bloomberg, Hyman said she didn’t feel it was right to only offer credit to spend at Rent the Runway.

Hyman explained that the troubles began on September 13 when the company installed a new system in its New Jersey warehouse, which created problems with its fulfillment process and impacted the number of orders that could be shipped each day.

