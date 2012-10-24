A Bunch Of Online Retailers Are About To Copy 'Rent The Runway'

Rent The Runway customer Maggie models her borrowed Monique Lhullier gown.

Photo: rent the runway

Rent The Runway just launched a feature where real customers model the website’s designs. The feature, called “Our Runway,” shows women of all shapes and sizes describing their experience wearing the dress they rented from the e-commerce site. Women also include information like their weight, body type, dress size and height.



Rent The Runway’s move is smart because consumers are more demanding than ever. While we’ve reported about designers using video merchandising to demonstrate products, “Our Runway” takes things a step further.

“On the revamped Rent the Runway site, users can ask questions of the real-life wearers: what heel height did you wear with that? Did you wear Spanx? Will that work as a maternity dress?,” Stephanie Clifford at the New York Times reported.

Soon, we’ll see a ton of retailers doing the same thing:

“We are going to see a continuing steady stream of this,” said Kelly O’Keefe, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter, pointing to sites like Threadless that feature user photos. “It has the advantage for the consumer of seeing how something looks on real people, which is very attractive, and it has the advantage for the brand of getting real user participation, which is great.”

Consumers are more demanding than ever, and expect a wealth of information about the products they’re going to buy.

It will be interesting to see whether big apparel chains like Gap or Urban Outfitters will adopt similar features.

