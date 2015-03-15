This startup founder wants you to be able to go on a vacation without packing a suitcase

Imagine going on a vacation and not having to pack a suitcase. You could waltz off the aeroplane with only a small carry-on because when you got into your hotel room — viola! — your closet was already filled with clothing.

Clothing that you pre-rented from Rent the Runway.

That’s one of the ultimate visions of CEO Jennifer Hyman.

Hyman founded Rent the Runway in 2009 to give women a way to save money by renting — not buying — designer dresses for special events.

The site has since swelled to 5 million shoppers and was projected to book about $US48 million in yearly revenue in 2014.

But renters won’t always have to get their clothes and accessories delivered to their homes. Hyman, who spoke on a panel Friday afternoon at SXSW, says her dream is to be able to travel without a suitcase.

“You want to have this magical experience when you travel,” she says. “This will happen via Rent the Runway at some point very soon. You’ll be able to show up at your hotel room, open up the closet, and everything you need for your trip will be there waiting for you. We’re going to do this.”

Although Hyman didn’t offer any more specific timeline, she did talk about another fun feature the company has been beta-testing since the summer, that she describes as a sort of Netflix for dresses. In the same way old-school Netflix users could order DVDs in the mail, Rent the Runway Unlimited customers get an unlimited number of dresses and accessories for $US99 a month.

