Rent Richard Branson's Luxury Yacht For $US110,000 A Week

Since 2010, Richard Branson has rented out his luxury catamaran whenever he’s not using it to cruise the waters surrounding his private island retreat.

That’s coming to an end — the “Necker Belle” is up for sale, according to Yacht Charter Fleet. So if you want to spend a week on the luxurious catamaran without buying the whole thing, now is the time to act.

There’s room for 12 people on board, if you put two guests in the queen bed in the saloon, and another two on the “comfy relaxation area” on the upper deck — outside. You can spend your days sun bathing, scuba diving, wake boarding, or chilling out and watching movies.

The weekly rate for a cruise in the Caribbean is $US110,000, or you can spend $US12,500 for the day. There’s also an extra 25% advanced provisioning allowance, to cover expenses like food, fuel, port fees, customs, electricity, and drinks.

