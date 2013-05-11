You Can Rent Legendary NBA Coach Pat Riley's Malibu Beach House For $18,500 A Month

Legendary NBA coach Pat Riley has put his Malibu beach home up for rent for $18,500 per month, according to Trulia.com.



Riley purchased the beachfront home in 1989 for $1.6 million, and he and his wife own another home a couple doors down.

The home for rent has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows with views of the Pacific. It’s the perfect beach getaway house. The backyard is the beach.

