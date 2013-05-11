You Can Rent Legendary NBA Coach Pat Riley's Malibu Beach House For $18,500 A Month

Leah Goldman
pat riley beachhouse

Legendary NBA coach Pat Riley has put his Malibu beach home up for rent for $18,500 per month, according to Trulia.com.

Riley purchased the beachfront home in 1989 for $1.6 million, and he and his wife own another home a couple doors down.

The home for rent has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows with views of the Pacific. It’s the perfect beach getaway house. The backyard is the beach.

Here's what the house looks like from the beach

The awesome back porch

It's huge

Tons of space to soak in the sun

The living room

Windows everywhere

The kitchen

Nice view

One of the bedrooms

A bedroom with a porch

Lots of trees

The front of the house

The view of the beach

The beach area

Flowers!

A football coach is selling too

