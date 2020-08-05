You can rent a socially distanced mini-lawn on a New York City rooftop with food, cocktails, games, and a huge TV screen

Rachel Hosie
Relevent on behalf of The Howard Hughes CorporationThe Greens at Pier 17.
  • You can rent one of 28 mini lawns on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City to enjoy food and drinks with your friends this summer.
  • Each 14 x 14 foot lawn at The Greens comes with two deckhairs, a sun umbrella, a cool box, and USB port, and can accommodate up to eight people.
  • The layout has been designed to support social distancing, and there are hand sanitizers plus touchless ordering of food and drinks.
  • The all-day menu includes dishes such as salmon and summer squash kebab and fish & chips, and the cocktail menu includes frozen jalapeno-watermelon margaritas.
  • There are gaming lawns for activities such as giant jenga, plus a 32 feet-wide LED screen for streaming TV.
  • The Greens is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, and you can book a lawn online here.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

