You and 9 friends can rent an entire mansion in California that has a tiki bar and a waterslide for just $28 a night

The mansion is available to rent on Airbnb.

“Moana,” a mansion in Temecula, California, that offers views of wine country, is available for rent on Airbnb.

The five-bedroom home can accommodate 10 guests, and it features a pool with a built-in waterslide, a tiki bar, a putting green, and a jacuzzi.

The base rental fee for the home was $US279 a night at the time of writing, which would be just $US27.90 each day between 10 guests.

A stucco mansion is tucked into the Temecula region of California.

AvantStay/Airbnb ‘Moana’ is available for rent on Airbnb.

Called “Moana,” the five-bedroom home features views of wine country, and it’s available for rent throughout the year on Airbnb.

The whole house is gorgeous, but the backyard is its showstopper.

AvantStay/Airbnb The home features a pool with a built-in waterslide.

Moana features a pool surrounded by rocks to make it look like a natural body of water.

The pool also comes with a built-in waterslide and an umbrella.

Pool heating is not included in the base cost of renting the home.

A jacuzzi is built into the rocky landscape for additional relaxation.

AvantStay/Airbnb The backyard features a jacuzzi.

The backyard also features a tiki bar where guests can enjoy beverages, as well as a barbecue.

If the pool isn’t for you, you can always head over to the putting green.

AvantStay/Airbnb The backyard has a putting range.

You can also relax in the shade of the yard’s gazebo.

Inside, the house features spacious rooms and large windows for natural light.

AvantStay/Airbnb The home’s interior is also pretty.

The sitting room has a fireplace and plenty of room for sitting.

You should bring your own firewood if you want to light a fire during your stay.

There are plenty of sitting areas in the house where guests can make themselves comfortable.

AvantStay/Airbnb Guests can relax on the couches.

Tall ceilings make the house feel even more spacious.

The kitchen features appliances and a cafe sign.

AvantStay/Airbnb The kitchen is spacious.

The appliances are available for guests to use, but the listing notes that the town also features a variety of dining options.

Guests can enjoy a game of foosball during their stay.

AvantStay/Airbnb The home features a foosball table.

The home is rented by AvantStay, which offers hotel-grade amenities according to its Airbnb listing.

The home can sleep up to 10 guests among five bedrooms.

AvantStay/Airbnb Up to 10 guests can stay in the home.

One bedroom has a king-sized bed, three of the rooms feature queen beds, and one has two twin beds.

The house rules state that only two guests can be accommodated per bedroom, though children under two are not counted in the total occupancy.

The airy bedrooms feature views of the property and wine country.

AvantStay/Airbnb The home features five bedrooms.

The home also comes with a travel crib for babies.

The master bathroom also features views of the area.

AvantStay/Airbnb The master bathroom has a soaking tub.

The property has fairly strict noise policies, so the soaking tub gives guests the ability to enjoy water indoors after dark.

The base cost of a stay in the mansion was $US279 a night at the time of writing.

AvantStay/Airbnb The home costs $US279 per night.

The cost comes out to around $US27.90 per person when split between 10 guests.

You can check out its Airbnb listing here.

